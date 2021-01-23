Which way does the wind blow?

In the 1965 hit song “Subterranean Homesick Blues” by Bob Dylan, he sings “You don’t need a weatherman to know which way the wind blows.”

Well maybe you don’t. But, if you want an accurate weather forecast, knowing where the wind blows from is very important.

It’s truly amazing how important wind direction and speed are in forecasting future weather here in the Midwest. It’s the first thing I want to know before starting to write a seven-day forecast. I start with the dominant wind direction and speed for each day. I also want to know if there will be any major shifts in the wind direction that will change the air mass over St. Joseph.

Decades of weather forecasting have taught me many things. On more than one occasion I have said, “If you know the direction of the wind and understand the origins of air masses, you should be able to forecast the weather.”

A frontal system by definition is the boundary between these air masses. Southerly winds (warm fronts) bring in moisture and warmer temperatures from the Gulf of Mexico. If this wind veers to the west, it is much drier and can be very warm.

Winds from the north (cold fronts) often originate from the Pacific Northwest, Canada or even the Arctic. These can lead to extremely cold and dry conditions. If these winds turn more to the east, they can increase moisture with a gentle up-slope pattern that leads to many of our precipitation events here.

A persistent easterly wind direction for more than 36 hours likely will lead to rain or snow (or both) in many instances. To make a good and accurate forecast, even forecasters have to know which way the wind blows.