What NOAA'S winter outlook could mean for the Midwest

The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration has released its 2020-2021 winter weather outlook for December through February.

”The map has equal chances that would imply it could go either way, but persistent drought with a cold and dry winter is where we may be heading,” says News-Press NOW Chief Meteorologist Bruce Thomas. ”I was thinking about what La Nina means for our area.”

A La Nina setup is caused by the Pacific Ocean interacting with the atmosphere above it, normally resulting in cooler water or sea surface temperatures moving onto the West Coast of the United States. This causes a dry pattern over the southwestern U.S. which has already experienced below-average rainfall.

“We are in the early stages of a dry spell that could lead to an expanding Western U.S. drought," Thomas said.

Temperatures are favored to be trending warmer for much of Kansas and the south portion of Missouri while keeping the rest of the state with little variation from normal.

One thing that is always a constant is the strengthening of the polar jet. This jet shifts south from the North Pole during the winter, expanding into the Midwest. It will funnel quick and cold winds, creating a larger temperature contrast.

Above-average snowfall in North Dakota and South Dakota could have longer-term effects in spring when snowfall melts. River levels could have the potential to overflow, causing widespread flooding downstream.