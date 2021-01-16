What constitutes a Blizzard Warning

Have you ever wondered how a blizzard is defined, and why they are truly rare events in our area of the Midwest? Well, it takes two very important criteria to turn a snow storm into a blizzard: sustained winds in excess of 35 mph for more than three hours, and reduced visibility to under a quarter of a mile from the blowing of snow.

There is not a snow requirement in inches per hour or depth to constitute an official “Blizzard Warning” by the forecasters at the National Weather Service. It’s the wind and visibility that create the designation, not the amount of snow that falls. Blowing snow creating near whiteout conditions can lead to major transportation issues. In some not-so-rare instances, these conditions create large chain reaction traffic accidents. This is where slowing down or postponing travel may be the best option for personal safety.

Drifting snow on roadways is a major transportation issue that is common on America’s Great Plains and in the West. You may see snow fences that are used to break the flow of wind. This disruption in the air flow allows for the snow to be deposited on the Lee side (“down wind side”) of the fence and helps prevent deep drifts from blowing across roadways. A snow fence also is used in arid climates to help capture more moisture from snow for livestock ponds. They also are used to increase snow depths on ski slopes for recreation.