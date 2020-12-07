The true coming of winter

The first week of December welcomed a variety of weather across Kansas and Missouri with extreme cold, continued dry conditions and freezing precipitation just to the south of St. Joseph.

Meteorological winter is known to climatologists and forecasters as the three-month period of December, January and February. This is based on an annual temperature cycle and follows the calendar year.

Lots of different factors play into weather, and this can make it tricky for issuing warnings and forecasting severe winter events.

“There’s a lot of stuff that has to happen in the mid and upper levels of the atmosphere to get the right conditions for winter weather,” said Chad Dowman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Temperature differences determine the precipitation type once it reaches the surface. Rain occurs when frozen precipitation melts completely. Freezing rain also will melt but then refreeze as ice on cold surfaces. Sleet will refreeze before hitting ground. Snow falling into cold air will never melt.

“A winter weather watch could indicate a moderate level of competence in the event happening,” Dowman said. “We issue 24 to 60 hours in advance of the onset of winter weather.”

Winter storm warnings are usually issued 12 to 24 hours in advance when the system is showing signs of intensifying and gets closer to the affected area.

“There are a lot of things that can still happen on a smaller scale that can break that predictability,” Dowman said.

Over the next two weeks, models are showing a trend of having above-average temperatures and below-normal precipitation.

Astronomical winter will not start until Dec. 21, which is also the shortest day of the year. There will only be nine hours and 21 minutes of daylight on that date.