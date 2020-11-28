Even though I failed my AP psychology final in high school, I watch enough Dr. Phil to know that temperatures have a real effect on the human psyche.

Before we get to the academic answers of how different temperatures affect us, I want to share my “double nickel” theory.

The temperature of 55 degrees is what it is. But it means something depending on what season we are in.

For example, in the middle of February a reading of 55 means balmy conditions that may even ignite a wave of wearing T-shirts and shorts. Why would we admire that temperature so much? Because we have been enduring months of freezing temperatures, snow, sleet and everything else that winter months bring. So when we can get a 55-degree day in winter, our minds and bodies think it’s more like 75.

Conversely, after a summer featuring sweltering conditions that makes it feel like 100 degrees, we eventually begin descending with our temperatures into early fall. We begin to see more 70-degree days as winter is on the horizon. A measurement of 55 degrees in early fall unleashes the barrage of jackets and coats.

By this time of season, we are used to 55 degrees. In fact, it’s above average for this time of the year. But the point remains, the temperature feels different depending on the season and the stretch of (warm or cold) temperatures.

Academically speaking, the main research regarding the psychology of temperatures focuses around what weather is best for our mind, body and spirit.

Temperatures between 68 and 74 degrees seem good for our brains, and our cognitive performance is best when air temperatures fall into this range, according to an article titled “Talking Temperature” in the publication Psychology Today.

The article goes on to offer correlations with personal preference to temperatures, how it impacts our moods and how we go about our daily lives.

“Temperature matters. It affects how well we work and socialize with others, for example,” the article said.