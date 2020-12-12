The joys of snow forecasting

Forecasting winter weather truly is one of the most challenging and humbling tasks for a meteorologist here in the Midwest. Readers and viewers always want to know “When will it start and how much will we get?”

The amount of snow can vary greatly across a geographic region with each storm system. Snow usually falls in narrow bands that wrap around the northern and western sides of low pressure systems.

Early in my career as a TV meteorologist “Deep in the Heart Texas,” snow was so uncommon that there was a local saying: “Don’t forecast snow until it is on the ground and you will always be right and the kids will love you for it, too!” But before I ventured down to Texas, I worked as a high school science teacher and local TV weather forecaster in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

Forecasting snow in Colorado was a sure thing during the winter months, but the challenge was, will it be enough for a “Power Day” on the local ski mountain? If 12 inches or more of fresh snow fell overnight, all classes would be cancelled and students would be bused to the ski mountain for their daily physical education class credit in downhill skiing. Many of these students were part of the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club and training as Olympic hopefuls. Talk about pressure on the forecaster from students and fellow faculty members.

Fast forward 33 years and I still am forecasting snow, now for the greater St. Joseph community, including Northwest Missouri and Northeast Kansas. Snow here has a very different meaning to the community — critical soil moisture for spring crops, road conditions for interstate commerce and transportation and still the occasional snow day for kids in area schools. I am looking forward to the many complexities of forecasting snow and all types of wintry weather, and I will do my best answering the proverbial question: “When is it going to start and how much are we going to get?”