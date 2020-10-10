The extreme weather across America during the summer and now fall of 2020 is all connected through a global weather pattern in the central tropical Pacific Ocean called El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO). El Nino refers to the warm phase, and La Nina refers the the opposite, or cool, water phase that we officially entered into during August of this year.

This water temperature variation has another ominous signal in the South American counties of Peru and Chile. The Peruvian Anchoveta (sardine) catch is greatly affected by the warm water phase. The El Nino cycle would be noticed around late December, coinciding with the Christmas season. During the warm cycle, El Nino, greatly reduces the number of anchovies that could be harvested from the Pacific Ocean waters off Peru and Northern Chile, thus causing great economic and human distress as this is one of the world’s richest fisheries. The good news for Peru is that we are officially in a La Nina pattern currently, and this should lead to an abundant catch of anchovies this Christmas.

So why do we care in the United States, except maybe for the amount of fish meal we receive for cat food and other food products? We care because the La Nina weather pattern has been linked to the reduction in wind flow from the sub-tropical jet stream that disrupts the formation of hurricanes in the tropical Atlantic Ocean.

In 2020, there have been so many tropical storms and hurricanes forming in the Atlantic Ocean that the National Hurricane Center in Miami ran out of names to use in September. It has had to resort to using the Greek alphabet to name tropical cyclones. This week we have tracked Delta, yet another hurricane to hit the Gulf Coast of Louisiana and Texas. The last time this happened was the year 2005 when hurricanes Katrina, Rita and Wilma ravaged Florida and the Gulf Coast.

There is also a correlation to the reduction of rainfall in the Western U.S. during a La Nina cycle, and this year California has set a new record for the amount of acreage burned (more than 4 million acres). This more than doubles the previous worst fire season on record in 2018.

We also have witnessed the smoke from these fires here in St. Joseph, and we have not had a single tornado watch issued for our area during 2020 so far. That is something to think about as we continue this unseasonably warm and dry weather pattern this weekend. To learn more about the global weather affects of El Nino and La Nina, go to Climate.gov/enso.