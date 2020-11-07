St. Joseph's temperature is all about location

The official weather observing site for the city of St. Joseph is our local Rosecrans Memorial Airport.

The system used is named ASOS, which stands for Automated Surface Observing System. It replaced the human airport weather observer during the modernization of the National Weather Service across America in the mid-1990s.

These remote sensing devices report temperature, dew point (humidity), wind speed and direction, precipitation and barometric pressure (altimeter reading). They also measure horizontal and vertical visibility for aviation. This instrument cluster is located on a swampy area, away from buildings and near the runways. The temperature sensor (thermometer) is located six feet off the ground. The wind sensor (anemometer) is about 30 feet above the ground. This helps reduce any friction that might slow the wind speeds from the surface below.

If you have been to Rosecrans, you know that you must first drive across the Pony Express Bridge (Highway 36) into Kansas to get there. The airport is part of Buchanan County, Missouri. However, the Missouri River changed course during the spring of 1952, flooding Rosecrans with six feet of river water, forming a new oxbow lake (Browning Lake). The lake runs around the airport like a medieval moat. With this knowledge we can infer this land is very near the level of the Missouri River and could be considered “swampy” by some. Others may call it “fertile bottom land.”

For local meteorologists, this is the exact location where we try and project the high and low temperatures on a daily basis. A seasoned forecaster might even observe a colder temperature bias on a calm, clear night. Cold air is more dense (heavier) than warm air, and it always tries to seek out the lowest elevation. With St. Joseph being a Missouri River city, a colder average low temperature may appear more often than at other regional airports like Kansas City International.

As a relatively new meteorologist in this area, I have observed this on numerous fall evenings and mornings, having to drop my projected morning low temperature by several degrees to be more accurate with the official reading at Rosecrans Airport. The higher elevations, where many of our readers or viewers live, will register higher temperatures. So, if you ever wonder why a freeze was reported at the airport, and yet it was 38 degrees at your house, this might be a clue to what is truly happening.

Rosecrans Memorial Airport is 826 feet above sea level, an entire 50 feet below the hill where the News-Press building on Edmond Street is located. The actual ASOS site is another three feet below the grade of the airport, where rainfall from the runways accumulates. The lowest spot is in an already very low area surrounded by cat tails, next to a soybean field.

Our downtown weather observing station is mounted on the top of the News-Press building, away from the black asphalt parking lot and city streets. This additional 50 feet of building height puts our weather sensors at least 100 feet higher than the ASOS at the airport. So, after dark, when the winds are calm, there can easily be a ten-degree difference in temperature between these two locations that are less than five miles apart.

These are the little things that keep weather forecasters up at night. By doing a little forensic meteorology, you can deduce that the real culprit is what all realtors already know: It’s location, location, location.