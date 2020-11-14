New winter road temperature and condition maps on News-Press NOW

As new weather satellite technology has expanded with a multitude of weather-sensing devices in tandem with surface road sensors, our weather team will have access to several new products for the upcoming winter driving season.

The most exciting are new national, regional and local road temperature maps that will show current pavement temperatures. This will give our StormTracker team the ability to show when and where roadways will start to transition from liquid to icy conditions.

Using infrared temperature sensors on board government weather satellites, we will be able to infer road conditions and display the actual road-surface temperatures. Sunshine is an effective weather element for keeping roadways clear of ice and snow, even when the actual air temperature may be near or below freezing.

The reflectivity of colored surfaces, known as albedo, is expressed in percentages, with fresh snowfall having the highest percentage of reflection and black asphalt having the lowest. This percentage is important to the absorption of solar energy created by the sun, which in turn heats up surfaces and objects. Another way to understand this concept is during the hot summer months, a white car has a much higher albedo percentage and is much cooler inside than a black vehicle.

Albedo is very important in forecasting temperatures in nature and winter road conditions here in the Midwest. Look for these new road temperature and condition maps on News-Press NOW weather reports in the coming weeks.