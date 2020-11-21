You are the owner of this article.
Looking ahead at holiday weather

The National Weather Service has released its forecasting predictions for the next few weeks across America. This period includes the traditional Thanksgiving travel week.

The maps show 70% above-normal temperatures and 40% below-normal chances for precipitation here in the Midwest through the end of November. This includes the Thanksgiving travel days of Nov. 25 through Dec. 1.

This is traditionally one of the busiest travel weeks of the year, with millions of families and college students visiting loved ones nationally. In a normal (non-pandemic) year, air and interstate travel reach peak capacity on Wednesday and Sunday. This year, we are being advised by the Centers for Disease Control to reduce our travel, stay closer to home and gather in much smaller groups. With this advance weather information, people may be able to plan some socially distanced outdoor gatherings this Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

This looks to be a mild and dry holiday weekend. 

Local Forecast

Tonight: Clear, breezy and cooler . Low: 42 Wind: SW/NW 10 mph

Friday: Increasing Cloudiness, breezy and cool. 58/42

Saturday: Overcast with 60% chance of widespread rain. 46/34

Sunday: Rain ending AM, Decreasing cloudiness PM. 48/24

Monday: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of evening rain. 50/36

Tuesday: Overcast with a 70% chance of rain. 52/32

