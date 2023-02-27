Local Forecast By Jared Shelton News-Press NOW Jared Shelton Author email Feb 27, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MONDAY: Partly sunny, warm and breezy. 56/27TUESDAY: Mild and dry with sunshine. 55/33WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and pleasant. 54/30THURSDAY: Cold and cloudy, 40% PM rain/snow. 41/27FRIDAY: Partly sunny, 20% AM flurries. 44/25 Matt Brooks can be reached at matt.brooks@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowBrooks. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Flurry Cool Am Meteorology Rain Forecast Chance Pm Cooler Mild Snow Warm Shower Cloudy Clearing Sky Breezy Easter Scatter Chilly Cloud Thunderstorm Morning Storm Sunshine T-storms Am T-showers Rain Shower Warmer Sunny Sun Mix Memorial Day Afternoon Hail Wind Possible Hot Windy Scattered Humid Muggy Heat Index Seasonable Isolate Becoming Lower Stray T-showers Comfortable Heating Passing Evening Labor Day Wet Pleasant Brief Frost Cold Linger Halloween Local Copy Colder Accumulation Blustery Sprinkle Thanksgiving Drizzle Fog Wind Chill Noon Blow Christmas Eve Christmas Day New Year's Day Mlk Day Food Jared Shelton Author email Follow Jared Shelton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Weekly Weather Column Just around the river bend... Feb 23, 2023 Weather Wise 1:49 Weather Wise Wednesday: The science of Doppler radar Updated Feb 22, 2023 Local News Local News Buchanan County not out of woods with drought concern 0:53 Local News Bode Ice Arena hosts free Hockey event for kids +2 Social Bishop LeBlond girls defeat East Atchison, three-peat as district champions Local News Savannah community mourns loss of athletic director More Local News → Most Popular Articles ArticlesSavannah community mourns loss of athletic directorCompany accused of diverting clients' health fundsCrowds show out for Thrift World grand openingPolice department identifies woman killed by trainThree-vehicle crash sends four to hospital with injuriesHerpes vaccine trials a positive sign for futureNew coffee shop opens its doors near the North ShoppesWoman really makes herself at home when family travels (for Feb. 13)Local sisters use TikTok to bring hope to people dealing with drug abuseTwo people hospitalized in Andrew County crash
