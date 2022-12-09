Local Forecast By Jared Shelton News-Press NOW Jared Shelton Author email Dec 9, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, cool and dry. 40/27SATURDAY: Morning clouds, partly sunny afternoon. 46/23SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable. 45/31MONDAY: Increasing clouds, 30% PM showers. 49/40 Matt Brooks can be reached at matt.brooks@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowBrooks. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Flurry Cool Am Meteorology Rain Forecast Chance Pm Cooler Mild Snow Warm Shower Cloudy Clearing Sky Breezy Easter Scatter Chilly Cloud Thunderstorm Morning Storm Sunshine T-storms Am T-showers Rain Shower Warmer Sunny Sun Mix Memorial Day Afternoon Hail Wind Possible Hot Windy Scattered Humid Muggy Heat Index Seasonable Isolate Becoming Lower Stray T-showers Comfortable Heating Passing Evening Labor Day Wet Pleasant Brief Frost Cold Linger Halloween Local Copy Colder Accumulation Blustery Sprinkle Thanksgiving Drizzle Jared Shelton Author email Follow Jared Shelton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Local Forecast Partly cloudy and chilly Friday Clouds will linger for much of today along with a few peaks of sunshine. Temperatures will be on the chilly side, with highs in the low 40s this afternoon and a cool northwest breeze. Local News +4 Business Dispensaries apply to sell recreational marijuana +2 Education Northwest Missouri State orders dorm demolition Movies Locally made movie hits VOD service +2 Local News Church hosting annual living nativity this weekend More Local News → Trending Recipe Exchange Most Popular Articles ArticlesWoman hospitalized after two-vehicle crash on Belt HighwayKrampusnacht celebration to be held DowntownKCI looking for volunteers to test new terminalSJSD race draws two hopefuls for two seats so farMWSU announces new football coachCity loses money from facility contractsAfter 89 years, a man lynched in St. Joseph gets a headstoneEast Buchanan wins second-consecutive Class 1 state title Saturday afternoonHigh rate of illnesses pushing ER to overflowPianist, guitarist to put on classical Christmas show this weekend
