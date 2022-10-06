Local Forecast By Jared Shelton News-Press NOW Jared Shelton Author email Oct 6, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thursday: Mostly sunny, mild, and breezy. 77/39 Friday: Partly sunny, cool & breezy. 55/31 Saturday: Patchy AM frost, cool and sunny afternoon. 61/40 Sunday: Mostly sunny & mild. 69/45 Matt Brooks can be reached at matt.brooks@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowBrooks. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Flurry Cool Am Meteorology Rain Forecast Chance Pm Cooler Mild Snow Warm Shower Cloudy Clearing Sky Breezy Easter Scatter Chilly Cloud Thunderstorm Morning Storm Sunshine T-storms Am T-showers Rain Shower Warmer Sunny Sun Mix Memorial Day Afternoon Hail Wind Possible Hot Windy Scattered Humid Muggy Heat Index Seasonable Isolate Becoming Lower Stray T-showers Comfortable Heating Passing Evening Labor Day Wet Pleasant Brief Frost Jared Shelton Author email Follow Jared Shelton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Local Forecast Local Forecast Thursday: Mostly sunny, mild, and breezy. 77/39 Friday: Partly sunny, cool & breezy. 55/31 Saturday: Patchy AM frost, cool and sunny afternoon. 61/40 Sunday: Mostly sunny & mild. 69/45 Local News +2 Local News Rolling Hills Library looks to relocate Local News Pumpkinfest kicks off this weekend +2 Election New voter ID law in effect for November elections +2 Public Safety Three taken to Mosaic after Wednesday morning accident More Local News → Trending Recipe Exchange Most Popular Articles ArticlesBoil advisory issued for St. JosephTeen boy killed in crash Sunday nightNelson pleads guilty, gets two life sentences in brothers' murdersBrittany Village's late utility bills threaten hundreds of tenantsDowntown hotel construction to start in summer of 2023Two seriously injured in crash involving motorcycle Tuesday nightTrial set for man charged with second-degree murderOfficials say motorcyclists in 'critical condition' after overnight crashPerson bitten by rabies-infected bat in St. JosephThe Shuffle: Thinking of Timmy
