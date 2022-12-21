Local Forecast By Jared Shelton News-Press NOW Jared Shelton Author email Dec 21, 2022 4 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WEDNESDAY: Overcast, 30% chance of PM snow showers with steady snow, bitter cold, and gusty winds overnight: 1-3" expected. 31/-6 THURSDAY: Cold and windy, 90% AM snow/blowing snow. -2/-10 FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, blustery, and brutally cold. 3/-6 SATURDAY: Cold and quiet with sunshine. 10/0 Matt Brooks can be reached at matt.brooks@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowBrooks. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Flurry Cool Am Meteorology Rain Forecast Chance Pm Cooler Mild Snow Warm Shower Cloudy Clearing Sky Breezy Easter Scatter Chilly Cloud Thunderstorm Morning Storm Sunshine T-storms Am T-showers Rain Shower Warmer Sunny Sun Mix Memorial Day Afternoon Hail Wind Possible Hot Windy Scattered Humid Muggy Heat Index Seasonable Isolate Becoming Lower Stray T-showers Comfortable Heating Passing Evening Labor Day Wet Pleasant Brief Frost Cold Linger Halloween Local Copy Colder Accumulation Blustery Sprinkle Thanksgiving Drizzle Fog Wind Chill Noon Blow Jared Shelton Author email Follow Jared Shelton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Local Forecast Local Forecast WEDNESDAY: Overcast, 30% chance of PM snow showers with steady snow, bitter cold, and gusty winds overnight: 1-3" expected. 31/-6 THURSDAY: Cold and windy, 90% AM snow/blowing snow. -2/-10 FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, blustery, and brutally cold. 3/-6 SATURDAY: Cold and quiet with sunshine. 10/0 Local News Public Safety Man dies in Holt County crash on Monday +2 Military Marines look to match recruits with a career Courts Family members reach partial settlement in Pear Street accident Courts Chillicothe man sentenced for theft of guns More Local News → Trending Recipe Exchange Most Popular Articles ArticlesShop St. Joseph winning numbers announcedCouple claims $10,000 Shop St. Joseph prizeMan pleads guilty, sentenced in 2021 murder caseFamily members reach partial settlement in Pear Street accidentOne person extricated during Monday rollover crashNew Ashland Cemetery owner tries to address complaintsMan dies in Holt County crash on Monday'A one of a kind guy': Student remembered by Benedictine College communitySt. Joseph weighs four-day school calendarWhite House relaunches site for free COVID-19 tests, cases rise in St. Joseph
