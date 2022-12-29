Local Forecast By Jared Shelton News-Press NOW Jared Shelton Author email Dec 29, 2022 46 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, and breezy. 57/26 FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and colder. 43/27 SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. 47/29 NEW YEAR'S DAY: Mostly cloudy, becoming mild. 50/39 Matt Brooks can be reached at matt.brooks@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowBrooks. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Flurry Cool Am Meteorology Rain Forecast Chance Pm Cooler Mild Snow Warm Shower Cloudy Clearing Sky Breezy Easter Scatter Chilly Cloud Thunderstorm Morning Storm Sunshine T-storms Am T-showers Rain Shower Warmer Sunny Sun Mix Memorial Day Afternoon Hail Wind Possible Hot Windy Scattered Humid Muggy Heat Index Seasonable Isolate Becoming Lower Stray T-showers Comfortable Heating Passing Evening Labor Day Wet Pleasant Brief Frost Cold Linger Halloween Local Copy Colder Accumulation Blustery Sprinkle Thanksgiving Drizzle Fog Wind Chill Noon Blow Christmas Eve Christmas Day New Year's Day Jared Shelton Author email Follow Jared Shelton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Local Forecast Local Forecast THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, and breezy. 57/26 FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and colder. 43/27 SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. 47/29 NEW YEAR'S DAY: Mostly cloudy, becoming mild. 50/39 Local News Business New Year's brings another shot at fireworks sales Consumer City hosts Christmas tree disposal site through the end of January Public Safety Leader of local police training institution dies Social Services Red Kettle campaign falls short of goal More Local News → Trending Recipe Exchange Most Popular Articles ArticlesLeader of local police training institution diesHayley McKinneyTwo new clothing stores coming to Edmond StreetMissouri River dips to record low at Jefferson CityTodd JoeGarrett and Tara PattersonWoman brings the holiday spirit to Downtown store windowsDr. George MulderMan dies in Wednesday morning accidentSchool board leader advises candidates on training
