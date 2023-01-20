Local Forecast By Jared Shelton News-Press NOW Jared Shelton Author email Jan 20, 2023 26 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FRIDAY: Cool and dry with a mix of sun and clouds. 37/24SATURDAY: Overcast, 70% chance of PM rain changing to snow. 34/25 *Light accumulations of 1-2" expected north of the i-70 corridor. SUNDAY: Partly sunny, cold and quiet. 33/19MONDAY: Chilly, with considerable cloudiness. 36/23 Matt Brooks can be reached at matt.brooks@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowBrooks. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Flurry Cool Am Meteorology Rain Forecast Chance Pm Cooler Mild Snow Warm Shower Cloudy Clearing Sky Breezy Easter Scatter Chilly Cloud Thunderstorm Morning Storm Sunshine T-storms Am T-showers Rain Shower Warmer Sunny Sun Mix Memorial Day Afternoon Hail Wind Possible Hot Windy Scattered Humid Muggy Heat Index Seasonable Isolate Becoming Lower Stray T-showers Comfortable Heating Passing Evening Labor Day Wet Pleasant Brief Frost Cold Linger Halloween Local Copy Colder Accumulation Blustery Sprinkle Thanksgiving Drizzle Fog Wind Chill Noon Blow Christmas Eve Christmas Day New Year's Day Mlk Day Food Jared Shelton Author email Follow Jared Shelton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Local Forecast Local Forecast FRIDAY: Cool and dry with a mix of sun and clouds. 37/24SATURDAY: Overcast, 70% chance of PM rain changing to snow. 34/25 *Light accumulations of 1-2" expected north of the i-70 corridor. SUNDAY: Partly sunny, cold and quiet. 33/19MONDAY: Chilly, with considerable cloudiness. 36/23 Local News +2 Public Safety Local group seeking winter gear for homeless community +2 Local News Savannah man headed to Berlin for Special Olympics World Games +3 Local News 'Super' incentive offered for blood donations +4 Local News St. Joseph cinematographer’s film premieres at Sundance More Local News → Trending Recipe Exchange Most Popular Articles ArticlesTrauma and its fallout still linger for womanSheriff's office concerned about a new drug that could make its way to areaThrift World set to open location in St. JosephPolice investigating suspicious deathSuspect in custody after early morning crash at King Hill and Lake AvenueBest Buy set to close at North ShoppesSon charged in Thursday shootingSolar farm proposed for Callaway CountyFire rages through house on 19th StreetJudge gives woman accused of killing Mizzou student second chance to appear in court
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.