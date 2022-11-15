Local Forecast By Jared Shelton News-Press NOW Jared Shelton Author email Nov 15, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, 60% AM flurries. 36/17 WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and cold. 31/11 THURSDAY: Cold and dry with a few passing clouds. 33/10 FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, cold and blustery. 25/10 Matt Brooks can be reached at matt.brooks@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowBrooks. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Flurry Cool Am Meteorology Rain Forecast Chance Pm Cooler Mild Snow Warm Shower Cloudy Clearing Sky Breezy Easter Scatter Chilly Cloud Thunderstorm Morning Storm Sunshine T-storms Am T-showers Rain Shower Warmer Sunny Sun Mix Memorial Day Afternoon Hail Wind Possible Hot Windy Scattered Humid Muggy Heat Index Seasonable Isolate Becoming Lower Stray T-showers Comfortable Heating Passing Evening Labor Day Wet Pleasant Brief Frost Cold Linger Halloween Local Copy Colder Accumulation Jared Shelton Author email Follow Jared Shelton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Local Forecast Local Forecast TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, 60% AM flurries. 36/17 WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and cold. 31/11 THURSDAY: Cold and dry with a few passing clouds. 33/10 FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, cold and blustery. 25/10 Local News +2 Education School substitute certification requirement eases Weather First snowfall of the season has city crews preparing Public Safety Replacements coming for some county storm sirens Business Let's get ready to Crumbl! Cookie shop to open on Dec. 1 More Local News → Trending Recipe Exchange Most Popular Articles ArticlesNew coffee shop set to open near North ShoppesLet's get ready to Crumbl! Cookie shop to open on Dec. 1Area medical center joins ranks of hospitals skeptical of Medicare AdvantageTesting Ground: MTN DEW Fruit QuakeRivals face off in district championship matchupsSt. Joseph Transit routes temporarily suspendedTeen hospitalized after receiving gunshot wound to the legWoman seriously injured in crash near OsbornWoman shares her domestic violence story in new documentaryMan receives 15 years in federal prison on drug, firearm charges
