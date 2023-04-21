Local Forecast By Jared Shelton News-Press NOW Jared Shelton Author email Apr 21, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, cool and breezy. 57/32SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, chilly and dry. 50/28SUNDAY: Sunny skies, remaining cool. 58/35MONDAY: Increasing clouds, mild and breezy. 64/43TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, 30% chance of showers. 64/43 Matt Brooks can be reached at matt.brooks@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowBrooks. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Flurry Cool Am Meteorology Rain Forecast Chance Pm Cooler Mild Snow Warm Shower Cloudy Clearing Sky Breezy Easter Scatter Chilly Cloud Thunderstorm Morning Storm Sunshine T-storms Am T-showers Rain Shower Warmer Sunny Sun Mix Memorial Day Afternoon Hail Wind Possible Hot Windy Scattered Humid Muggy Heat Index Seasonable Isolate Becoming Lower Stray T-showers Comfortable Heating Passing Evening Labor Day Wet Pleasant Brief Frost Cold Linger Halloween Local Copy Colder Accumulation Blustery Sprinkle Thanksgiving Drizzle Fog Wind Chill Noon Blow Christmas Eve Christmas Day New Year's Day Mlk Day Food Jared Shelton Author email Follow Jared Shelton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Weekly Weather Column Water is wild Apr 13, 2023 Weather Wise 1:44 Weather Wise Wednesday: Spring pollen and weather Updated Apr 19, 2023 Local News +2 Education 'It's an honor being a teacher': SJSD staff award winners recognized Public Safety Talent show to highlight fentanyl awareness event Education Hillyard apprenticeship students commit to local companies +5 Social Services Evergy volunteers assist with distribution center construction More Local News → Most Popular Articles ArticlesMan accused of shooting girl, parents arrested in FloridaChild suffers serious injuries in UTV crashInjuries prove fatal for boy involved in UTV accidentMulti-vehicle crash on N I-29Officers raising money for one of their ownWoman found dead near 36th and Pickett identifiedNew SJSD board leaders emergeVeteran opens dog-training business to bridge gapFuture of SJSD elementary schools up in the airRestaurant inspections for March 2023
