Local Forecast By Jared Shelton News-Press NOW Oct 5, 2022

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and pleasant. 78/50
Thursday: Mostly sunny, mild, and breezy. 77/39
Friday: Cool and breezy with sunshine. 56/33
Saturday: Patchy AM frost, cool and sunny afternoon. 61/40

Matt Brooks can be reached at matt.brooks@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowBrooks.
