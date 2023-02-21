Local Forecast By Jared Shelton News-Press NOW Jared Shelton Author email Feb 21, 2023 38 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TUESDAY: Sunny skies, breezy and pleasant. 56/40WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, 70% PM Rain. 60/21THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, cold and blustery. 28/8FRIDAY: Partly sunny, remaining chilly. 32/23 Matt Brooks can be reached at matt.brooks@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowBrooks. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Flurry Cool Am Meteorology Rain Forecast Chance Pm Cooler Mild Snow Warm Shower Cloudy Clearing Sky Breezy Easter Scatter Chilly Cloud Thunderstorm Morning Storm Sunshine T-storms Am T-showers Rain Shower Warmer Sunny Sun Mix Memorial Day Afternoon Hail Wind Possible Hot Windy Scattered Humid Muggy Heat Index Seasonable Isolate Becoming Lower Stray T-showers Comfortable Heating Passing Evening Labor Day Wet Pleasant Brief Frost Cold Linger Halloween Local Copy Colder Accumulation Blustery Sprinkle Thanksgiving Drizzle Fog Wind Chill Noon Blow Christmas Eve Christmas Day New Year's Day Mlk Day Food Jared Shelton Author email Follow Jared Shelton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Weekly Weather Column February: To love or to hate Feb 16, 2023 Weather Wise 1:38 Weather Wise Wednesday: Active February weather Updated Feb 15, 2023 Local News Local News Pony Express Museum hosts first 'Family Fest' +6 Business New coffee shop opens its doors near the North Shoppes Local News Alarming increase in mental health issues among teen girls Local News Legislative forum set for Friday More Local News → Most Popular Articles ArticlesClosings for Thursday, Feb. 16Woman really makes herself at home when family travels (for Feb. 13)Annual Cotillion Ball honors seniorsWoman killed after being hit by train near Fourth and MitchellNew coffee shop opens its doors near the North ShoppesHerpes vaccine trials a positive sign for futureBills take aim at drag showsFireworks store catches fire in De KalbSecond Democratic challenger for Missouri’s U.S. Senate seat launches campaignSt. Joseph fans celebrate at Chiefs victory parade
