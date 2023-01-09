Local Forecast By Jared Shelton News-Press NOW Jared Shelton Author email Jan 9, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MONDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and mild. 52/25TUESDAY: Warm and dry with sunshine. 53/28WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds, 20% PM showers. 48/29THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, 30% AM wintry mix. 36/20 Matt Brooks can be reached at matt.brooks@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowBrooks. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Flurry Cool Am Meteorology Rain Forecast Chance Pm Cooler Mild Snow Warm Shower Cloudy Clearing Sky Breezy Easter Scatter Chilly Cloud Thunderstorm Morning Storm Sunshine T-storms Am T-showers Rain Shower Warmer Sunny Sun Mix Memorial Day Afternoon Hail Wind Possible Hot Windy Scattered Humid Muggy Heat Index Seasonable Isolate Becoming Lower Stray T-showers Comfortable Heating Passing Evening Labor Day Wet Pleasant Brief Frost Cold Linger Halloween Local Copy Colder Accumulation Blustery Sprinkle Thanksgiving Drizzle Fog Wind Chill Noon Blow Christmas Eve Christmas Day New Year's Day Jared Shelton Author email Follow Jared Shelton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Local Forecast Local Forecast MONDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and mild. 52/25TUESDAY: Warm and dry with sunshine. 53/28WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds, 20% PM showers. 48/29THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, 30% AM wintry mix. 36/20 Local News +2 Consumer State tax law changes could provide savings for shareholders, LLC members Social Services Voices of Courage relocates Downtown +2 Local News Cotillion for Achievement prepares students for success +3 Local News St. Joseph native’s film selected for the Sundance Film Festival More Local News → Trending Recipe Exchange Most Popular Articles ArticlesHawaiian Bros set to come to St. Joseph at Belt and BeckNew ‘Schweet’ spot opens in St. JosephPolice respond to report of stabbingPolice: 6-year-old shoots teacher in Virginia classroomSt. Joseph native’s film selected for the Sundance Film FestivalWATCH: Afternoon update on snow forecastOne person hospitalized after Tuesday crashAtchison man in custody after fatal accidentMan involved in Buffalo Wild Wings gun incident receives probationLocal man's cause of death still uncertain
