Local Forecast By Jared Shelton News-Press NOW Jan 5, 2023

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, chilly and dry. 38/21
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, cool and breezy. 45/26
SATURDAY: Cold and cloudy, 40% AM wintry mix. 34/22
SUNDAY: Becoming warmer with sunshine. 40/26
