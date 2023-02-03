Local Forecast By Jared Shelton News-Press NOW Jared Shelton Author email Feb 3, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FRIDAY: Cold and dry with abundant sunshine. 30/24SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, mild and breezy. 51/28SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. 52/33MONDAY: Partly sunny, warm and windy. 56/32 Matt Brooks can be reached at matt.brooks@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowBrooks. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Flurry Cool Am Meteorology Rain Forecast Chance Pm Cooler Mild Snow Warm Shower Cloudy Clearing Sky Breezy Easter Scatter Chilly Cloud Thunderstorm Morning Storm Sunshine T-storms Am T-showers Rain Shower Warmer Sunny Sun Mix Memorial Day Afternoon Hail Wind Possible Hot Windy Scattered Humid Muggy Heat Index Seasonable Isolate Becoming Lower Stray T-showers Comfortable Heating Passing Evening Labor Day Wet Pleasant Brief Frost Cold Linger Halloween Local Copy Colder Accumulation Blustery Sprinkle Thanksgiving Drizzle Fog Wind Chill Noon Blow Christmas Eve Christmas Day New Year's Day Mlk Day Food Jared Shelton Author email Follow Jared Shelton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Local Forecast Local Forecast FRIDAY: Cold and dry with abundant sunshine. 30/24SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, mild and breezy. 51/28SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. 52/33MONDAY: Partly sunny, warm and windy. 56/32 Local News +2 Parks 'People are going to love it': Improvements underway at River Bluff Trails Local News Newest member of SJPD sworn in on 21st birthday +2 Education Teachers ask for 'no' vote on open enrollment +6 Social Services United Way celebrates another year of progress at annual meeting More Local News → Trending Recipe Exchange Most Popular Articles ArticlesMurder case moves forward against St. Joseph manShow-Me Science: St. Joseph teacher uses snow to bring science lesson to lifeMan gets sentence for abusing St. Joseph teenMissouri’s housing and utility assistance program to endBest Buy set to close at North ShoppesCar dealerships see strong start to the yearMan hit with assault charge after altercationMan pleads guilty to selling drug that caused overdoseRecreational marijuana sales could start as soon as Friday, dispensaries prepare'A change was needed': New stop signs added at Ninth and Edmond
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.