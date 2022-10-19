Local Forecast By Jared Shelton News-Press NOW Jared Shelton Author email Oct 19, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Wednesday: Cool and breezy with sunshine. 54/30 Thursday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. 69/41 Friday: Mild, breezy, and sunny. 79/48 Matt Brooks can be reached at matt.brooks@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowBrooks. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Flurry Cool Am Meteorology Rain Forecast Chance Pm Cooler Mild Snow Warm Shower Cloudy Clearing Sky Breezy Easter Scatter Chilly Cloud Thunderstorm Morning Storm Sunshine T-storms Am T-showers Rain Shower Warmer Sunny Sun Mix Memorial Day Afternoon Hail Wind Possible Hot Windy Scattered Humid Muggy Heat Index Seasonable Isolate Becoming Lower Stray T-showers Comfortable Heating Passing Evening Labor Day Wet Pleasant Brief Frost Cold Jared Shelton Author email Follow Jared Shelton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Local Forecast Local Forecast Wednesday: Cool and breezy with sunshine. 54/30 Thursday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. 69/41 Friday: Mild, breezy, and sunny. 79/48 Local News +4 Social Services St. Joseph food kitchen hosts second annual muffin fundraiser Public Safety Red Ribbon Week to promote drug-free lifestyle to kids +2 Local News Mosaic phone communications back after outage Government Police will remain watchful for impaired drivers if marijuana legalized in state More Local News → Trending Recipe Exchange Most Popular Articles ArticlesSt. Joseph woman charged with fraud in federal caseSt. Joseph man guilty of second-degree murderVacant building threatens D&G'Cancer is a tough thing': Provider turned patient reflects on her battle with breast cancerRepublicans outline opposition to SchmittNew KCI Airport terminal nearing completionOne year after Phi Gamma Delta hazing incident that left a freshman disabled, legal battle continuesFive people hospitalized after crash Wednesday nightTesting Ground: Mountain Dew VooDEW (2022)Man charged in fatal accident nearly a year later
