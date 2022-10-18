Local Forecast By Jared Shelton News-Press NOW Jared Shelton Author email Oct 18, 2022 21 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tuesday: Dry, sunny, and cold. 42/16 Wednesday: Cool and breezy with sunshine. 53/31 Thursday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. 65/36 Friday: Mild & breezy, and sunny. 76/43 Matt Brooks can be reached at matt.brooks@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowBrooks. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Flurry Cool Am Meteorology Rain Forecast Chance Pm Cooler Mild Snow Warm Shower Cloudy Clearing Sky Breezy Easter Scatter Chilly Cloud Thunderstorm Morning Storm Sunshine T-storms Am T-showers Rain Shower Warmer Sunny Sun Mix Memorial Day Afternoon Hail Wind Possible Hot Windy Scattered Humid Muggy Heat Index Seasonable Isolate Becoming Lower Stray T-showers Comfortable Heating Passing Evening Labor Day Wet Pleasant Brief Frost Cold Jared Shelton Author email Follow Jared Shelton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Local Forecast Local Forecast Tuesday: Dry, sunny, and cold. 42/16 Wednesday: Cool and breezy with sunshine. 53/31 Thursday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. 65/36 Friday: Mild & breezy, and sunny. 76/43 Local News +2 Education Fire risk remains high in rural northwest Courts St. Joseph man guilty of second-degree murder +3 Weather St. Joseph organizations aim to help fight the frigid temperatures Public Safety Albany man injured in Monday morning crash More Local News → Trending Recipe Exchange Most Popular Articles ArticlesSt. Joseph woman charged with fraud in federal caseVacant building threatens D&G'Cancer is a tough thing': Provider turned patient reflects on her battle with breast cancerSt. Joseph man guilty of second-degree murderRepublicans outline opposition to SchmittMan charged in fatal accident nearly a year laterNew KCI Airport terminal nearing completionFive people hospitalized after crash Wednesday nightTesting Ground: Mountain Dew VooDEW (2022)Air Force grounds all 139th Airlift Wing aircraft
