Local Forecast

By Jared Shelton
News-Press NOW

Oct 21, 2022

Friday: Heating up, staying dry and sunny. 81/51
Saturday: Warm, windy, and sunny. 80/52
Sunday: Partly cloudy, 30% PM thunderstorms. 83/57
Monday: Mostly cloudy, 60% scattered showers. 68/44

Matt Brooks can be reached at matt.brooks@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowBrooks.
