Local Forecast By Jared Shelton News-Press NOW Dec 6, 2022

TUESDAY: Cold and cloudy, 20% sprinkles/drizzle. 41/25
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, 20% PM showers. 46/35
THURSDAY: Cold and wet, 70% rain showers. 43/32
FRIDAY: Staying chilly, with a few passing clouds. 42/29
