Local Forecast By Jared Shelton News-Press NOW Oct 27, 2022

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, 10% chance of a PM shower. 60/37
Friday: Mostly sunny, mild afternoon. 62/33
Saturday: Generally sunny and seasonable. 63/40
