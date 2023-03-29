Local Forecast By Jared Shelton News-Press NOW Jared Shelton Author email Mar 29, 2023 34 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, cool and dry. 55/36THURSDAY: Warm and windy, 20% isolated t-storms. 68/59FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, 40% scattered t-storms. 72/30SATURDAY: Cool and dry with lots of sunshine. 53/37SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, mild and breezy. 71/49 Matt Brooks can be reached at matt.brooks@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowBrooks. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Flurry Cool Am Meteorology Rain Forecast Chance Pm Cooler Mild Snow Warm Shower Cloudy Clearing Sky Breezy Easter Scatter Chilly Cloud Thunderstorm Morning Storm Sunshine T-storms Am T-showers Rain Shower Warmer Sunny Sun Mix Memorial Day Afternoon Hail Wind Possible Hot Windy Scattered Humid Muggy Heat Index Seasonable Isolate Becoming Lower Stray T-showers Comfortable Heating Passing Evening Labor Day Wet Pleasant Brief Frost Cold Linger Halloween Local Copy Colder Accumulation Blustery Sprinkle Thanksgiving Drizzle Fog Wind Chill Noon Blow Christmas Eve Christmas Day New Year's Day Mlk Day Food Jared Shelton Author email Follow Jared Shelton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Weekly Weather Column What is bad weather? Updated Mar 24, 2023 Weather Wise 1:39 Weather Wise Wednesday: How cold fronts trigger storms Updated 3 hrs ago Local News Public Safety Proposal takes aim at gun ownership, domestic convictions Public Safety Crews battle blaze on West Hyde Park Avenue +4 Government Missouri attorney general visits Northwest Missouri law enforcement Local News YMCA's LiveStrong program supports cancer survivors More Local News → Most Popular Articles ArticlesSJSD superintendent arrested for possible DWI offenseRidgeway man sentenced to four years for manslaughterFarmington girl found after dayslong search, tips from communityCentral Class of '76 pays off entire district's student lunch debtWoman seriously injured in three-vehicle crash on I-29Three injured in crash involving MoDOT truckOne person hospitalized after Belt and Mitchell crashRest area closing for more truck spacesTwo seriously injured in Sunday rollover crashCar crashes into taxi, fence Monday night
