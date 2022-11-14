Local Forecast By Jared Shelton News-Press NOW Jared Shelton Author email Nov 14, 2022 58 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MONDAY: Overcast, 40% PM rain/snow --> 90% snow overnight with accumulations of 1-2 inches expected. 40/24 TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, 60% AM snow showers. 35/15 WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and cold. 30/14 THURSDAY: Cold and dry with a few passing clouds. 34/11 Matt Brooks can be reached at matt.brooks@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowBrooks. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Flurry Cool Am Meteorology Rain Forecast Chance Pm Cooler Mild Snow Warm Shower Cloudy Clearing Sky Breezy Easter Scatter Chilly Cloud Thunderstorm Morning Storm Sunshine T-storms Am T-showers Rain Shower Warmer Sunny Sun Mix Memorial Day Afternoon Hail Wind Possible Hot Windy Scattered Humid Muggy Heat Index Seasonable Isolate Becoming Lower Stray T-showers Comfortable Heating Passing Evening Labor Day Wet Pleasant Brief Frost Cold Linger Halloween Local Copy Colder Accumulation Jared Shelton Author email Follow Jared Shelton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Local Forecast Local Forecast MONDAY: Overcast, 40% PM rain/snow --> 90% snow overnight with accumulations of 1-2 inches expected. 40/24 TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, 60% AM snow showers. 35/15 WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and cold. 30/14 THURSDAY: Cold and dry with a few passing clouds. 34/11 Local News Public Safety Educating parents can help prevent teen HIV infections Public Safety Residents urged to clear leaves to prevent fires Local News Veterans Day events honor armed service members in St. Joseph on Saturday +4 Local News Mental health provider shortage felt across state More Local News → Trending Recipe Exchange Most Popular Articles ArticlesArea medical center joins ranks of hospitals skeptical of Medicare AdvantageTesting Ground: MTN DEW Fruit QuakeWhat about the judges? What to know about judicial candidates on ballots around Kansas CityRivals face off in district championship matchupsNew coffee shop set to open near North ShoppesSt. Joseph Transit routes temporarily suspendedPolice tax passesWoman shares her domestic violence story in new documentaryHannibal man dies in Tuesday morning crashWoman seriously injured in crash near Osborn
