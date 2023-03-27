Local Forecast By Jared Shelton News-Press NOW Jared Shelton Author email Mar 27, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MONDAY: Partly cloudy, 20% PM showers. 50/31TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, 20% AM rain/snow. 52/33WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, mild and dry. 58/39THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, warm and windy. 70/54FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, 40% scattered t-storms. 72/30 Matt Brooks can be reached at matt.brooks@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowBrooks. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Flurry Cool Am Meteorology Rain Forecast Chance Pm Cooler Mild Snow Warm Shower Cloudy Clearing Sky Breezy Easter Scatter Chilly Cloud Thunderstorm Morning Storm Sunshine T-storms Am T-showers Rain Shower Warmer Sunny Sun Mix Memorial Day Afternoon Hail Wind Possible Hot Windy Scattered Humid Muggy Heat Index Seasonable Isolate Becoming Lower Stray T-showers Comfortable Heating Passing Evening Labor Day Wet Pleasant Brief Frost Cold Linger Halloween Local Copy Colder Accumulation Blustery Sprinkle Thanksgiving Drizzle Fog Wind Chill Noon Blow Christmas Eve Christmas Day New Year's Day Mlk Day Food Jared Shelton Author email Follow Jared Shelton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Weekly Weather Column What is bad weather? Updated Mar 24, 2023 Weather Wise 1:40 Weather Wise Wednesday: Spring flood outlook Updated Mar 22, 2023 Local News +2 Public Safety Social media can make tracking drug sale spots difficult Local News Timber Ridge Event Center holds second annual bridal show Education Central Class of '76 pays off entire district's student lunch debt +3 Social Services Increased need for senior citizens needing food assistance More Local News → Most Popular Articles ArticlesMosaic announces new CFOPolice identify man found dead over weekendRidgeway man sentenced to four years for manslaughterFarmington girl found after dayslong search, tips from communityPolice identify victims from weekend crashesCentral Class of '76 pays off entire district's student lunch debtWoman seriously injured in three-vehicle crash on I-29Missing girl, 18-year-old man could be heading to St. JosephAshland Eagles share their thoughts on St. Joe while competing in the Division II Final FourNorth End bridge will have a different look
