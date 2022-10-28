Local Forecast By Jared Shelton News-Press NOW Jared Shelton Author email Oct 28, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Friday: Mostly sunny, mild afternoon. 64/35 Saturday: Mostly sunny, with increasing clouds late. 64/41 Sunday: Mostly cloudy, remaining mild. 62/40 Matt Brooks can be reached at matt.brooks@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowBrooks. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Flurry Cool Am Meteorology Rain Forecast Chance Pm Cooler Mild Snow Warm Shower Cloudy Clearing Sky Breezy Easter Scatter Chilly Cloud Thunderstorm Morning Storm Sunshine T-storms Am T-showers Rain Shower Warmer Sunny Sun Mix Memorial Day Afternoon Hail Wind Possible Hot Windy Scattered Humid Muggy Heat Index Seasonable Isolate Becoming Lower Stray T-showers Comfortable Heating Passing Evening Labor Day Wet Pleasant Brief Frost Cold Linger Jared Shelton Author email Follow Jared Shelton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Local Forecast Local Forecast Friday: Mostly sunny, mild afternoon. 64/35 Saturday: Mostly sunny, with increasing clouds late. 64/41 Sunday: Mostly cloudy, remaining mild. 62/40 Local News +3 Election Missouri voters to choose whether to make National Guard its own department Government Another fire station is up for sale +2 Public Safety Woman shares her domestic violence story in new documentary Local News Man aims to keep animals warm during the winter More Local News → Trending Recipe Exchange Most Popular Articles ArticlesAnother fire station is up for saleVacant lot at 36th and Mitchell to see updates in 2023Man dies after Friday afternoon crashNew bike shop set to open doors in upcoming weeksSJSD: 'Safety is of utmost importance' after ex-counselor's convictionMissouri fire departments respond to several firesSavannah football captures first share of MEC title since 2011 with a win over St. Pius XConcerns for Brittany Village tenants rise as temperatures dropForeign farm ownership: A complex legacyVariety of Halloween events for adults planned
