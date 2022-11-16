Local Forecast By Jared Shelton News-Press NOW Jared Shelton Author email Nov 16, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and cold. 31/15 THURSDAY: Cold and cloudy, 20% PM snow showers. 36/11 FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, cold and blustery. 25/9 SATURDAY: Chilly, with lots of sunshine. 28/12 Matt Brooks can be reached at matt.brooks@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowBrooks. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Flurry Cool Am Meteorology Rain Forecast Chance Pm Cooler Mild Snow Warm Shower Cloudy Clearing Sky Breezy Easter Scatter Chilly Cloud Thunderstorm Morning Storm Sunshine T-storms Am T-showers Rain Shower Warmer Sunny Sun Mix Memorial Day Afternoon Hail Wind Possible Hot Windy Scattered Humid Muggy Heat Index Seasonable Isolate Becoming Lower Stray T-showers Comfortable Heating Passing Evening Labor Day Wet Pleasant Brief Frost Cold Linger Halloween Local Copy Colder Accumulation Blustery Jared Shelton Author email Follow Jared Shelton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Local Forecast Local Forecast WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and cold. 31/15 THURSDAY: Cold and cloudy, 20% PM snow showers. 36/11 FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, cold and blustery. 25/9 SATURDAY: Chilly, with lots of sunshine. 28/12 Local News Public Safety Sheriff's office receives $30,000 grant to combat drug issues +2 Education Some SJSD buildings still aren't up to scratch Public Safety Officer-involved shooting under investigation in St. Joseph +2 Government Bus system feeling staffing pinch More Local News → Trending Recipe Exchange Most Popular Articles ArticlesNew coffee shop set to open near North ShoppesOfficer-involved shooting under investigation in St. JosephLet's get ready to Crumbl! Cookie shop to open on Dec. 1Teen hospitalized after receiving gunshot wound to the legRivals face off in district championship matchupsArea medical center joins ranks of hospitals skeptical of Medicare AdvantageSt. Joseph Transit routes temporarily suspendedColumbia man arrested after woman found dead in carTesting Ground: MTN DEW Fruit QuakeWoman seriously injured in crash near Osborn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.