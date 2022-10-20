Local Forecast By Jared Shelton News-Press NOW Jared Shelton Author email Oct 20, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thursday: Mostly sunny, mild afternoon. 70/43 Friday: Heating up, staying dry and sunny. 80/52 Saturday: Warm, windy, and sunny. 79/52 Sunday: Partly cloudy, 30% PM thunderstorms. 81/55 Matt Brooks can be reached at matt.brooks@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowBrooks. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Flurry Cool Am Meteorology Rain Forecast Chance Pm Cooler Mild Snow Warm Shower Cloudy Clearing Sky Breezy Easter Scatter Chilly Cloud Thunderstorm Morning Storm Sunshine T-storms Am T-showers Rain Shower Warmer Sunny Sun Mix Memorial Day Afternoon Hail Wind Possible Hot Windy Scattered Humid Muggy Heat Index Seasonable Isolate Becoming Lower Stray T-showers Comfortable Heating Passing Evening Labor Day Wet Pleasant Brief Frost Cold Jared Shelton Author email Follow Jared Shelton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Local Forecast Local Forecast Thursday: Mostly sunny, mild afternoon. 70/43 Friday: Heating up, staying dry and sunny. 80/52 Saturday: Warm, windy, and sunny. 79/52 Sunday: Partly cloudy, 30% PM thunderstorms. 81/55 Local News +2 Local News Hearing aids more accessible but concerns remain St Joe Live East Hills Shopping Center to hold 'Boo Bash' on Saturday Education 'Did we get it right?' Vision Forward discusses action plan in final meeting Social Services Support systems key for development of disabled people More Local News → Trending Recipe Exchange Most Popular Articles ArticlesSt. Joseph man guilty of second-degree murderSt. Joseph woman charged with fraud in federal case'Cancer is a tough thing': Provider turned patient reflects on her battle with breast cancerVacant building threatens D&GRepublicans outline opposition to SchmittNew KCI Airport terminal nearing completionOne year after Phi Gamma Delta hazing incident that left a freshman disabled, legal battle continuesTesting Ground: Mountain Dew VooDEW (2022)Man charged in fatal accident nearly a year laterCrews battle fire on 9th and Hall St
