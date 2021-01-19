Kansas monks provide 100 years of national weather reporting

111 degrees Fahrenheit in 1996, -28 degrees Fahrenheit in 1930 and more recently 17 inches of rainfall in 2020.

For more than 100 years, St. Benedict’s Abbey has provided the National Weather Service with daily weather readings used for the entire Nation.

Located in the city of Atchinson, Kansas, a long lineage of Brothers has helped maintain their impressive record dating back to January 1, 1920. Brother Joseph of Abbey is the latest to volunteer, starting his service in 1999.

Their dedicated years of service has won them the 2020 Honored Service Award through the Cooperative Observer Program (COOP).

“The program is like a wide array of citizen scientists who take daily observations, high or low precipitation totals, snowfall and they do that everyday, everyday of the year.” said Observation Program Leader, Ryan Cutter.

According to Cutter they have been relentless in their observations regardless of the weather conditions that may occur and are thankful for St. Benedict’s Abbey and their efforts.

St. Benedict’s Abbey has helped to define weather climates and even what has happened with changes in weather across the United States over time.

Providing more information about floods, heat waves, or droughts that impact the entire country according to the National Weather Service. Even the affects humans have had on climate both on a local and global level.

“Daily reports from our COOP Observers are the building blocks of our forecasts each day, and provide a foundation for our climate records across the nation.” said Louis Uccellini, director of the National Weather Service.

A program that makes up over 8,700 volunteers observing the climate in different areas such as farms, mountaintops and urban areas.

The observers are a diverse group that is representative of where they may live, work or play according to the National Weather Service.