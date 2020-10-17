Jet streams can impact aviation travel

We often see jets crisscrossing our skies, many times leaving beautiful condensation trails (contrails) in the sky highlighting their previous path.

These contrails are made of tiny water droplets that turn into ice crystals due to the very cold temperatures associated with the height of the jets. During the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen a tremendous drop in the numbers of flights over our skies and this had also helped, to some degree, with the unusual deep blue skies we have witnessed over the last six months.

The Earth’s weather is closely connected by bands of upper level winds that are commonly referred to as jet streams due to the effect they have on jet aircraft travel. We call these winds “upper level winds” during a News-Press NOW weather broadcast.

An example of how this works would be a jet aircraft flying across the U.S. during the fall, winter and spring months when jet streams are at their greatest strength in the Northern Hemisphere. Let’s say a jet is flying from San Francisco to New York. This flight’s time can be greatly reduced by tens of minutes, or even hours, if the jet flies within the core of highest wind speeds of the jet stream from west to east.

Consequently, during the return trip from New York to San Francisco this same flight may take much longer due to the head winds encountered from the same jet stream greatly slowing the forward speed of flight. Experienced pilots and airline routing experts will look for alternative routes to avoid flying directly into these core winds, thus saving fuel and possible delayed arrival times.

Have you ever wondered where a passing jet aircraft is headed? There are several new smartphone apps that will give you real-time information on the airline, type of plane, where it took off from and will be landing. Tracking these flights can be a fun game to enjoy with your children or friends, guessing where a jet passing overhead is going and where it is scheduled to land. A popular aviation-tracking app is FlightAware and is available in novice and professional levels.

The Aviation Weather Center, part of America’s National Weather Service, is located near Kansas City International Airport and provides weather information for all U.S. domestic and international flights. This government agency is instrumental in forecasting jet stream locations, turbulence, icing and visibility issues that can impede the safety of aviation assets across the Northern Hemisphere. You can get free aviation weather information and see all the flights crisscrossing America at aviationweather.gov.

Remember to keep looking up for jet traffic as the holiday travel season approaches.