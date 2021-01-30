Getting the proper measure of snowfall

Earlier this week, on Wednesday morning, we finally received a few inches of pure, fluffy snow that wasn’t corrupted by a wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet.

All snow that fell was with temperatures in the 20s. Our snowfall totals ranged from 2 to 3 inches of accumulation across most of the St. Joseph area.

Getting an accurate snowfall measurement is really not that tricky. You just need a good household ruler or yard stick that can measure in tenths of an inch, waterproof shoes or boots for walking out into the elements and an open area not obstructed by trees or buildings.

Open grassy surfaces are OK, but try to avoid areas where the wind may have blown or drifted the snow. These snow drifts are unrepresentative of the overall depth and don’t give a true representation of snowfall.

A white 16-by-16-inch plywood snow board is the ideal surface for properly measuring snowfall. Measuring on a grassy surface can lead to an additional false depth being reported due to snow collecting on the top of the grass when it falls. If you know the depth of the grass, you can subtract that from your final measurement. Picnic tables and backyard decks are also good surfaces to measure snowfall totals.

Fresh snowfall is the snow that has fallen within the past 24 hours. It is best to take your measurement as soon as possible once the snowfall has ended. Settling and melting from the sun will start to reduce the accuracy and amount, so take a few readings in different locations and average your results.

Now you are in the know and ready for our two biggest snowfall months, February and March.

For more information on building your own snow-measuring board, visit cocorahs.org.