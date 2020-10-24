Did we miss fall this year?

Although we don’t officially “fall back” until Nov. 1, temperatures across the area already have dropped to a late-fall feel.

With high temperatures forecast to be in the 30s this week along with the chance for a wintry mix, many ponder “Is fall already over?”

Don’t worry, it isn’t. And even though we’ve been seeing a stretch of unseasonably cool temperatures, we might want to put that into perspective.

Meteorological fall begins Sept. 1. Since then, St. Joseph has seen three days with temperatures of 90 or above. In October, there have been eight 80-degree days. The coldest temperature this month was 30 degrees.

It wasn’t too many years ago that the area saw its first snowfall in mid-October. The ground was too warm for much of the wet snow to accumulate, but it sent a message about fall: Anything can and will happen.

These recent seesaw temperatures are indicative of a classic fall season in this part of the country. We truly see all seasons in the Midwest, and fall is one of the most polarizing. The back-and-forth temperature swings bring out everything from sinus issues to having to cover sensitive vegetation. It also can bring strong storms when regions of cold and warm air duel, with a result of rain and storms.

In between those swings are autumn days with temperatures in the 60s and nights cool enough to enjoy around a fire.

That’s the dirty little secret about fall weather — you never know what you’re going to get! Last week alone brought an 80-degree day that was sandwiched between two 40-degree days. The end result? A giant clash of air masses that brought a powerful cold front that knocked temperatures down and unfurled the northern flow, a steady wind from the north that keeps temperatures cool.

The temperature whiplash that accompanies the season of fall peaks during October and then starts to take a cooler descent into the last meteorological month of fall, November.

This forecaster thinks the rest of fall will feature an activated furnace and coats, not many jackets.