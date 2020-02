today

High: 42°

Low: 28°

Rain free but cloudy.

Tuesday

High: 41°

Low: 30°

Mostly cloudy skies.

Wednesday

High: 42

Low: 20

Chance for rain/snow throughout the day.Thursday

High: 28

Low: 18

High temps plunge

back into the 20s.

Friday

High: 39

Low: 33

Clouds move out

with temps rising.

Today’s pollen count: 0.1

Low on a scale of 0 to 12.