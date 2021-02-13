Arctic air outbreak deepens this weekend

When extremes in weather happen, those in my profession talk a lot about prevention and preparation. We try to prepare our readers and viewers for the damage the extremes could cause. This weekend and early next week may be one of those moments for Northwest Missouri.

An Arctic High Pressure system is moving southward toward the Missouri River Valley and already has caused record-breaking low temperatures across the prairies of Western Canada this week. Air temperature records of minus 40 degrees Fahrenheit and below have been common at night in Alberta and Saskatchewan provinces. This Arctic High Pressure system now is on the move into the Upper Midwest of the United States.

Due to our extreme temperature forecast, I reached out to Dr. Jay Trobec, Chief Meteorologist for KELO Land TV in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, for his guidance.

Dr. Trobec said to expect issues with your Tire Low air sensors on newer vehicles. He also said to keep your vehicles completely filled with fuel. Sage advice from a 36-year veteran weather forecaster.

The all-time record low temperature in Saint Joseph is minus 25 degrees Fahrenheit, recorded on Jan. 24, 1974. This may not be exceeded, but we will be challenging several daily record lows Sunday (Feb. 14 record: minus 10 degrees Fahrenheit, 1936); Monday (Feb. 15 record: minus 9 degrees Fahrenheit, 1936); and Tuesday (Feb. 16 record: minus 13 degrees Fahrenheit, 1979).

Please remember these temperatures can cause severe damage to your home plumbing and automobiles, as well as livestock, pets and the aged. This can be a life-threatening cold event this weekend into next week.