Weather Update 4/19 11:12 p.m. News-Press NOW Chloe Godding Author email Apr 19, 2023 Apr 19, 2023 Updated 47 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save We've got a weather update from Mark: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 6 a.m. Check it out here. A new Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been posted until 6 a.m…. Make sure you have multiple ways to get warnings overnight, and stay weather aware! #mowx #kswx #iawx @newspressnow pic.twitter.com/X6ZyyV61Nr — Mark Zinn (@NPNowZinn) April 20, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Chloe Godding Author email Follow Chloe Godding Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Local News +3 Government Max's Law one step closer to fruition +2 Local News Officers raising money for one of their own Public Safety Saturday event to allow safe disposal of old medicine 1:44 Weatherwise Weather Wise Wednesday: Spring pollen and weather More Local News → 0:55 SEVERE WEATHER TONIGHT 6 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.