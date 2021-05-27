BENKELMAN, Neb. — Residents in southwestern Nebraska and northwestern Kansas were checking for damage Thursday, a day after strong storms raked the region and spawned at least two tornadoes in mostly uninhabited parts of each state, the National Weather Service confirmed.

The first tornadoes reported Wednesday hit around 3:30 p.m. in fields north of Benkelman in Nebraska, according to the weather service's office in Goodland, Kansas. Two more were reported about an hour later northwest of Herndon in Kansas, meteorologist Jesse Lundquist said.

Lundquist said the service received a report of one homestead near Herndon possibly being damaged by a tornado, but has received no reports of injuries.

"We do have some people going out to do damage surveys in those areas," he said.

The storms also dropped large hail and heavy rain in the region, he said, and a wind gust of 65 mph (104.6 kph) was reported in Nebraska's Kearney County.

"We should get a break from severe weather today and tomorrow," Lundquist said. "Our next possible weather event could be Saturday."

The National Weather Service also issued flood watches and some flood warnings for low-lying areas around tributaries in parts of southern Nebraska and northern Kansas.