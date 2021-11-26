Question: “If money were no option, what outlandish gift would you get yourself?”
“Krug Park. I’ve always wanted to buy Krug Park and turn it back into what it once was. To renovate it. My family thinks I’m nuts but I’m serious.”
— Shelby Tannehill
“I’d fix my snaggle tooth. I don’t need anything else. I’ve always been self-conscious about my teeth.”
— Sandy Reel
“A nice big house with plenty of land and a pond. Or I’d buy the mall and make it a destination place for children. If they come, their parents will shop. I’d buy it and promote it. When I was a kid there was always places for us kids, and mom would go off and shop.”
— April Holmes
