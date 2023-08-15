Flash Flooding Missouri

GLEN ALLEN, Mo. — A drenching storm dropped several inches of rain in a short time Monday morning in an area of southeastern Missouri, shutting down roads and prompting several water rescues.

Unconfirmed reports of up to 8 inches of rain fell in Bollinger County, a rural area about 120 miles southwest of St. Louis. No injuries or deaths were reported, but campers had to be rescued when water inundated two campgrounds.

