Department of Defense Inspector General Robert Storch, left, State Department Acting Inspector General Diana Shaw, USAID Acting Deputy Inspector General Nicole Angarella, listen as Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) John Sopko, speaks during a hearing of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee concerning the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan on Wednesday in Washington. 

WASHINGTON — The watchdog for U.S. assistance to Afghanistan warned lawmakers Wednesday that American aid to the country could be diverted to the Taliban as he accused the Biden administration of stonewalling his efforts to investigate.

"Unfortunately, as I sit here today I cannot assure this committee or the American taxpayer, we are not currently funding the Taliban," John Sopko, the Special Inspector for Afghanistan Reconstruction, testified to the House Oversight Committee. "Nor can I assure you that the Taliban are not diverting the money we are sending for the intended recipients, which are the poor Afghan people."

