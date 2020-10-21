WICHITA _ At the suggestion of many of her Lazerworx Design Studio customers, Tammy Arnott is now opening a sister business: Wichita Gift Co.

"For years people have been telling me I need a gift shop," Arnott said.

She and her husband, Tim, first operated their laser engraving business out of their Colwich home and sold through Etsy for a decade. They incorporated in 2016, bought a Wichita warehouse and then recently began operating at a second site. Those aren't open to the public, though.

"We do a lot of drop shipping and internet sales," Arnott said.

She said she and her husband "really wanted a way to connect with the community."

The gift shop will be in the Maple Ridge Center at the northeast corner of Maple and Ridge by late this month. A sign in the window says Oct. 26 is the opening, but Arnott said she needs to push it back to Oct. 31.

The shop will sell Lazerworx products and make some engraved items on site.

There will be customized mugs, stainless steel cups and wreaths, personalized wedding and baby items and creative ways to show photos on wood and canvas with all kinds of options, including help for low-resolution photos.

Customers can watch the artisans create smaller items and take home the merchandise immediately. Larger items may take a day or two.