Walmart Mass Shooting

Flowers and balloons have been placed near the scene of a mass shooting at a Walmart on Wednesday in Chesapeake, Virginia.

 Associated Press

The Walmart supervisor who fatally shot six co-workers at a store in Virginia bought the gun just hours before the killings and left a note on his phone accusing colleagues of mocking him, authorities said Friday.

Police said the 9 mm handgun used in the Tuesday night shooting was legally purchased that morning and that Bing had no criminal record. They released a copy of the note found on his phone that appeared to redact the names of specific people he mentioned.

