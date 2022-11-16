Financial Markets Wall Street

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange on Nov. 10 in New York.

 Associated Press

Retailers and technology companies led a broad slide for stocks Wednesday after a dismal financial report from Target overshadowed a positive retail sector report from the government.

The S&P 500 fell 0.8%, wiping out most of its gains from a day earlier. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1% and the Nasdaq lost 1.5%.

