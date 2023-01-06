New York Financial Markets

A pedestrian walks past the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday in New York City. 

 Associated Press

Stocks rallied after a shaky start and closed with broad gains Friday as some mixed readings on the U.S. economy stoked hope on Wall Street that inflation may keep cooling and the Federal Reserve may ease up on its interest rate hikes.

The S&P 500 rose 2.3%, marking its first winning week in the last five. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 2.1% and the Nasdaq composite added 2.6%. Small-company stocks also rose, lifting the Russell 2000 index 2.3% higher.

