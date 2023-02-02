APTOPIX Financial Markets Wall Street

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange on Jan. 24 in New York. 

 Associated Press

NEW YORK — Wall Street’s bang to start the year got even bigger Thursday, as tech stocks and a surge for Facebook’s parent company led the market higher.

The S&P 500 rallied 1.5% a day after hitting its best level since August. The Nasdaq composite soared 3.3%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average lagged because it has less of an emphasis on tech. It slipped 39 points, or 0.1%.

